It was already hot and humid before mid-morning last Wednesday, but that didn’t stop several members of the Rotary Club of Warrenton from volunteering at Warren County Habitat for Humanity’s fourth house in Norlina’s Northwoods Neighborhood.
Warrenton Rotary President Bill Miller, President-elect Lisa Handy, Secretary/Treasurer Richard Hunter, Warrenton Rotary Foundation Chairman Frank Holt, Program Chairman Butch Meek and Membership Chairman Doug Sobey joined forces to paint exterior doors and trim.
The painting project came about through Miller’s acquaintance with Warren County Habitat President Bruce Rogers and the Rotary Club’s ongoing mission to help the community. When they learned of a need at Northwoods Neighborhood, Rotary members were happy to help.
The local Rotary Club also sponsors the Warren County Christmas Parade and provides books for third-graders.
Miller said that there was no question about whether club members should volunteer to help Habitat for Humanity.
“One of the taglines with Rotary is ‘service above self.’ It is important to find areas of service where we can make a difference,” he said.
Meek noted that the volunteer work also passed the Rotary Four-way Test with flying colors. He explained that Rotary members consider the following questions before they speak or take action: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
For Habitat for Humanity, having the assistance of volunteers such as the Rotary members helps both Habitat and its homeowners. The cost of building each Habitat home is about $50,000. All families selected for a Habitat home must make monthly no interest mortgage payments scheduled over 20 years and complete a certain amount of “sweat equity” by assisting in the work on their home.
“Every bit done by volunteers saves the homeowner money and makes the house more affordable,” Rogers said.
The local Rotary Club has been involved in other recent projects, including giving a facelift to the Rotary clock on Warrenton’s Courthouse Square through a new plaque and new clock face designed to be easier to read.
Rogers is grateful that the local club’s recent projects also included helping Habitat.
“Habitat is extremely excited about having volunteers help homeowners build homes,” he said.
