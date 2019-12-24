Senior Firefighter Trevor Tucker was named Norlina Volunteer Fire Department’s 2019 Firefighter of the Year as the department honored a number of its members during its Annual Christmas Appreciation and Awards Dinner on Dec. 8.
Fire Chief Houston Carter said that the award recipient is determined by vote of department members.
Tucker has served with Norlina VFD for eight years, joining the department as a junior firefighter at the age of 14 and advancing to the senior level when he turned 18, Carter explained.
The fire chief said that Tucker was selected as Firefighter of the Year for accepting more responsibilities, taking extra calls and showing an increased pride in being part of the department.
Safety Officers Frank Gustkey, Jr. and Mike Johnson received the Sidney Burton Award for displaying acts of honor, respect and pride, which Carter described as the intangible factors that form the backbone for fire department service.
He explained that the award was created several years ago in honor of the late Sidney Burton, a longtime firefighter known for his willingness to do whatever was needed to keep Norlina Volunteer Fire Department running smoothly.
The award is presented to firefighters who show that spirit of working hard to ensure that the department runs smoothly even though their work is often unseen and unnoticed, the fire chief said.
Johnson has served with Norlina VFD for more than 25 years, and Gustkey has served for more than 15 years.
Awards for top five firefighters in terms of calls responded to were presented to the following: Captain Rafael Cabellero, more than 15 years of service with Norlina; Safety Officer Mike Johnson, more than 25 years; Assistant Chief Jonathan Aycock, 18 years; Firefighters D.K. Trotman and Javier Avalos, both with four years of service.
Those honored as the top three firefighters in terms of first responder calls were Safety Officer Josh Terry, eight years; Firefighter Mary Anstead, five years; and Senior Firefighter Josh Bolton, 10 years.
Carter praised the efforts of the Norlina firefighters and their willingness to volunteer to risk their lives to protect the community. He said that at a time when volunteerism seems to be on the decline across the nation, the Norlina VFD members show a readiness to serve.
“Our guys have tried to step up to the challenge,” Carter said.
