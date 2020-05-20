Dr. Linda Mason, Warren County Schools’ assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, will retire effective June 30 after a career with the local school system which has spanned some 35 years.
Mason graduated from Halifax Community College with an applied science degree in the executive secretary field. At the encouragement of her teachers, she continued her education, earning a degree in business education-comprehension from Elizabeth City State University in order to become certified as a teacher.
Mason earned a master’s degree in business education, focusing on administration, from North Carolina Central University and a doctorate in vocational education from North Carolina State University.
During her career with Warren County Schools, she served as a business education teacher at Warren County High School as well as the school district’s Career and Technical Education director with a focus on vocational education. Mason was the school system’s human resources director prior to assuming her current duties.
Mason described her tenure with Warren County Schools as great, but she looks forward to having the opportunity to travel in her retirement. At some point, she may seek part-time employment.
“I’ve enjoyed working in Warren County. It’s been so welcoming,” she said. “It’s a great time to do something else.”
During its May 12 meeting, the board of education approved a personnel report which indicates that Warren County Schools is seeking applicants for the position, which will become chief academic officer effective July 1.
Contract renewals
The board also voted to renew the contracts of a number of school system personnel.
Contracts extended through June 30, 2020 are as follows: Thaddeus Alston, transportation director; Carolyn Buffaloe, financial analyst/Power School; and Daniel Harris, child nutrition director.
Contracts extended through June 20, 2022 are the following: Shana Brown, director of Exceptional Children; Delores Pulliam, chief finance officer; Dr. Angela Richardson, instructional coach; Andre Stewart, chief operations officer; and Dr. Keedra Whitaker, chief human resources officer.
Contracts extended through June 30, 2024, are as follows: Katrinka Brewer, Mariam Boyd Elementary School principal; Dr. Dennis Carrington, Warren County Middle School assistant principal; Dr. Keesha Lewis, Warren County High School assistant principal; and Jennifer Wilker, Warren New Tech High School principal.
The board approved a recommendation to not renew the contract of Monica Click, pre-kindergarten at the Central Office, effective June 30 of this year, due to budgetary constraints.
The board approved employment of the following: Christopher Alston, child nutrition assistant, WCMS; and Christopher Foster, child nutrition assistant, WCHS.
Approval was given for the following to serve with the child nutrition’s summer feeding program from June 1-Aug. 1: Christopher Alston, Theotice Alston, Paula Brisson, Tracy Burchette, Jacqueline Davis, Mamie Durham, Kathleen Foster, Clara Green, Mell ones, Rosa Jones, Brenda Kearney, Jessie Kearney, Shonea Mills, Connie Montague, Diane Palmer, Angela Perry, Barbara Perry, Elizabeth Richardson, Gloria Silver, Mary Williams, Janet Wright and Louise Wright.
Vacancies, in addition to the chief academic officer position, were reported as follows: Mariam Boyd: first- and second-grade teachers and Exceptional Children teacher assistant; Northside K-8 School: second- and fourth-grade teachers, middle grades science teacher, music teacher and instructional assistant; Vaughan Elementary School: EC teacher and administrative assistant; WCMS: science teacher; WCHS: science, English and band teachers; and Hawkins Educational Center: Alternative Learning Program lead teacher.
