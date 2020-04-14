Triangle North Healthcare Foundation has announced the launch of a COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund, available to nonprofit, local government, and educational organizations, serving the counties of Warren, Franklin, Granville and Vance.
“In anticipation of the increasing stress from the COVID-19 pandemic on the capacity of our local safety net organizations, I am pleased to announce the Foundation board has made a commitment to provide up to $500,000 for community relief,” said Val Short, executive director.
A grant application is required and is now available at the Foundation’s online grant portal. A link to the grant portal is available at the website tnhfoundation.org.
Applications will be accepted now through Sept. 15 and will be reviewed by the Foundation’s staff and Grant Review Committee as they are submitted.
The Foundation is stepping beyond its normal funding priorities for this special COVID-19 grant cycle, according to Short, and relief projects will not be limited to only health-related programming.
Short and the Foundation’s grants coordinator Carolyn Powell are currently available to answer questions about the application process, discuss ideas for grant projects, and to assist with grant writing. Call 252-430-8532 or 252-430-8415 to schedule an appointment.
“We still have a lot to learn about COVID-19 and its evolving impact on our communities,” said Short, “But now our focus is on how we can provide financial assistance in the coming weeks and months to organizations in our region that support those most vulnerable.”
Triangle North Healthcare Foundation’s annual responsive grant cycle for 2020-21 is also open and available on the grant portal. The due date for submitting Letters of Interest has been extended to May 1.
Triangle North Healthcare Foundation is a regional healthcare grant-making organization based in Henderson, established in November 2011 after the merge of Maria Parham Medical Center with the for-profit Duke LifePoint.
Funded by an endowment created from the assets of the former nonprofit hospital, Triangle North Healthcare Foundation has invested over $1.8 million in over 80 programs in the region since beginning grant-making in 2013.
