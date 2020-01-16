The 18th Warren County Observance honoring the life, legacy and works of the late Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m. at Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in the Warren Plains community.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “A Strong Community: Standing on the Shoulders of a Dream.”
The guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. O.D. Sykes, and music will be presented by the Cooks Chapel Inspirational Choir. The Rev. Seth Miller, pastor of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, will be the worship leader.
The 2020 Trailblazer Awards will be presented to all Warren County Volunteer Fire Departments.
A graduate of Saint Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, Va., Sykes earned a Doctor of Divinity degree from Roanoke Theological Seminary in Elizabeth City.
He is a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Garysburg, where he was licensed to preach under the Pastorate of the Rev. J.L. Battle. He was ordained through the Neuse River Missionary Baptist Association.
Sykes is pastor of Swift Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Whitakers and Springfield Missionary Baptist Church in Littleton.
He also serves as second vice president and member of the general board and executive committee of the General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina; moderator, executive board member and examination/catechism board member of the Neuse River Missionary Baptist Association; first vice moderator, executive board member and examination/catechism board member of the Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Association; member of the Tar River Ministers, Deacons and Laymen’s Union; member of the Roanoke River Ministers, Deacons and Laymen’s Union; member of the Weldon City Board of Education; member of the NAACP and Halifax County Black Caucus; member of the Central Children’s Home of Oxford Board; and a number of community organizations and board.
Sykes and his wife, Kristy D. Sykes, have a daughter, Briana.
The public is invited to attend the county observance
For more information, contact Larry M. Jones, Jr. at 252-382-4180 or Stanley C. Jones, Jr. at 252-204-6164.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.