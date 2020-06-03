“We are one.”
Lettering on tables placed in front of Warren County High School spelled out those words as Eagles, Knights and Vanguards gathered as a united Class of 2020 for Saturday’s drive-through graduation ceremony.
In addition to unity, the event also honored the resilience of students at WCHS, Warren Early College High School and Warren New Tech High School, who completed the final months of their senior years via remote learning after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close in March.
Commencement might have looked different this year, but the importance of the day in the lives of the graduating seniors remained the same as ever. The students arrived as high school seniors, sitting in vehicles with their families, ready to follow a route that would take them around the WCHS parking lot. They would pass by school, school system administrators, and school board members, who would extend their congratulations, by school representatives who would present their diplomas, and then out of the school parking lot to the highway as they would officially begin their adult lives.
While members of the Class of 2020 pondered their futures, they also mourned the loss of WCHS senior Rhasheed Wheeler.
“(Last) week, Warren County High School and the Warren County Schools family experienced a tragic loss,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young said. “We are praying for the Wheeler family.”
Following a moment of silence, school system officials presented Wheeler’s diploma to his family. As family members left WCHS, families of other students honked their horns in remembrance of their classmate.
A number of graduates honored Wheeler’s memory by releasing balloons as they left their vehicles to receive their diplomas.
The commencement ceremony included remarks by principals and students representing each of the county’s three high schools. However, Board of Education Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame may have best described this year’s graduating class when she noted their perseverance in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Class of 2020 is special,” she said. “You have had to cope with challenges.”
Talley-Brame described graduation as an important milestone in the journey of life and a time to reflect on one’s accomplishments.
She challenged the seniors to view the future as filled with opportunities while cherishing the nurturing community atmosphere they found in Warren County.
Talley-Brame told the students that graduation represents both an ending and a beginning.
“Move forward confidently,” she said. “There are no limits to what you can achieve. Make us proud.”
A full graduation video will be available for download later this week via YouTube through a link on the school system website, warrenk12nc.org.
