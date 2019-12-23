Norlina hairdresser Carolyn Adcock knows that her work means more than “just doing hair” as she described it. For more than 50 years, she has made women — and men — look and feel their best through the usual hair styling tools with a hearty helping of Southern hospitality and friendship.
On Dec. 28, Adcock will put up the curling iron and hair color for the final time as she retires and moves toward the next phase in her life.
“Retiring for me is bittersweet,” she said. “I really love my work, but my knees and feet say, ‘Enough!’”
As Adcock sits at her hair styling chair at Tillie’s Beauty Salon in Norlina, she becomes emotional as she thinks about what her clients mean to her, but looks back fondly over the journey that led a self-described tomboy to a career in hair styling.
A Warren County native, Adcock is the daughter of the late George and Myrtice Richardson.
Growing up, she loved baseball, fishing and hunting. As a teenager, Adcock started to become more interested in hair in general and in styling her red tresses to make them look their best.
“Being a redhead, people were always mentioning my hair,” she said.
Adcock realized that she wanted to become a hairdresser when she was 15. By that time, she was cutting and styling hair for family and friends before school.
After graduating from Norlina High School in 1967, she entered Mitchell’s Hair Styling Academy in Roanoke Rapids, graduating in 1968.
Soon afterward, she began working for Agnes Rowland at the Happy Hotei, a hair salon in Henderson. Adcock credits Rowland with teaching her much of what she knows about hair, including a technique that has become second nature: waving a small, folded fan in front of clients after using hairspray. It is a small gesture that eliminates hairspray fog, but Adcock said that her clients appreciate the courtesy.
Rowland also taught Adcock that hairdressers never sit down, to stay busy at all times, to be perfect with permanents and color, to be precise when cutting hair, and to talk with customers to know what hairstyle would be best for their lifestyle and needs.
Adcock put these lessons into practice as she worked at J&J’s in Warrenton and with Lillian Brauer at her Ridgeway salon. Adcock began to see hairdressing as a realistic business goal.
She and husband, fellow Warren County native Allan Adcock, moved away from Warren County for several years with Allan’s service in the U.S. Army. The Adcocks later returned, settling on Allan’s parents’ farm in the Churchill community.
In spring 1972, Adcock began a new phase of her career as she began working with Tillie Daeke at a beauty salon housed in the former Norfleet’s Hardware building on Warrenton’s Ridgeway Street, forming a business relationship and friendship that would shape the remainder of Adcock’s career.
“Tillie taught me to love people. She was amazing with people,” she said.
In 1976, the two hairdressers moved into the current Tillie’s Beauty Salon, housed in a former sawmill office at the corner of U.S. 1 and Oine Road that local builder James Robinson remodeled. Joining the hairdressing duo was Rebecca Robinson, forming a styling trio that remained at the salon for years. Adcock kept the salon’s name after Daeke’s retirement in 2002.
Over the years, Adcock has seen styles come and go. She gave her share of Farrah Fawcett-style hairdos and saw the number of men coming to Tillie’s increase in the 1970s and 1980s as they wanted both haircuts and perms to achieve just the right look.
Hair color became more prevalent in the 1970s and 1980s, and that trend continues today.
“Older people just don’t go gray anymore,” Adcock said. “People who are 70 look 50 or 60.”
She has enjoyed participating in trade shows, which have allowed her to stay up-to-date with trends and techniques, and she has taught a number of classes. Adcock has served as president of the Tri-County Chapter of the North Carolina Cosmetology Association.
She is grateful that her career has put her in the position to assist others. As a member of a local Look Good Feel Better organization, she helps cancer patients feel better about themselves as they battle the formidable disease.
Adcock described her retirement as bittersweet because of the strong friendships she has built with her clients. Some have been with her since she started working. Adcock has had multiple generations of customers from the same family, and she has watched the young children who came to her for their first haircuts grow up and become grandparents.
As a hairdresser, she has enjoyed listening to clients talk about their families, pets and whatever is on their minds, whether happy or sad. She has provided encouragement and support when needed, and has shared many laughs with customers as well.
Most of all, Adcock has treasured having the opportunity to make her clients happy.
“Nothing is more pleasing to me than to see a big smile and hear, ‘I love it,”” she said.
In retirement, don’t expect Adcock to sit in a rocking chair, at least not for long. She looks forward to working with Allan in the garden and with yard work, and spending more time with family. She will remain active with her church, Gardner’s Baptist in the Churchill community, with Look Good Feel Better, and she wants to volunteer in other capacities.
With Adcock’s retirement, Kendall Barber, who has worked with her at Tillie’s for the past several years, will take over ownership of the salon and continue the legacy of making people happy through hairstyling while talking with friends.
At the close of her long career, Adcock views her work as much more than a few snips of the scissors here and a brush of color there, and she looks forward to a new phase of her life.
“I think God has put me in this place,” she said. “… I am excited and wonder what He has in store for me now. I want to be open to what He wants me to do.”
