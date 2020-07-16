Warren County Schools has announced its nominees for 2020-21 Teacher of the Year representing each of the seven schools in the district.
Nominees are as follows: Blair Brantley, kindergarten teacher at Mariam Boyd Elementary School; Oscar Vega, Spanish teacher at Vaughan Elementary School; Cicelia Aguilar, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher at Northside K-8 School; Shamara Wynter, sixth-grade English/language arts teacher at Warren County Middle School; Shimey Masters Braxford, English teacher at Warren County High School; Donna Hahn, English teacher at Warren Early College High School; and Dustin Farrell, English teacher at Warren New Tech High School.
The winner will be announced during the school system’s Convocation on Aug. 12 marking the start of the new school year.
Warren County Schools explained that each school’s Teacher of the Year is selected by his or her peers. Nomination forms are submitted by teachers, paraprofessionals (educational assistants), and instructional/student support staff members. Principals or their designees compile the results to determine the winner who will advance to district-wide competition.
To be considered for the Teacher of the Year honor, educators must have at least three years of teaching experience, be full-time employees, and spend most of their time directly instructing students.
Warren County Schools adds that honorees should also demonstrates the following characteristics on a consistent basis:
-Outstanding leadership and excellence in teaching
-Participates in mentoring, site-based management and decision making, professional development, and cooperative learning opportunities
-Promotes networking among teachers
-Supports cultural diversity
-Meets student needs
-Optimizes parental involvement
-Values team-building and fosters school and community partnerships
-Builds effective partnerships on the local, regional, and state levels with other agencies
-Models best practices in instructional skills
-Promotes and demonstrates the effective use of educational technology
-Communicates knowledgeably about and makes an impact on educational issues and policies
To determine the Warren County Teacher of the Year, a committee of school system administration, directors, mentors and N.C. Department of Public Instruction support staff observe and interview school-level winners.
The district-level Teacher of the Year will advance to regional competition. The North Carolina Teacher of the Year will be announced in September.
