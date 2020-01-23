The Warren County Board of Education receives the N.C. School Boards Association’s Gold Bell Award for training excellence and commitment during the 2018-19 academy year. The award was presented during the board’s Jan. 14 meeting.
Pictured, from the left, are board members Roberta Scott, Victoria Lehman and Barbara Brayboy, Board Vice Chairwoman Linda Byrd and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Young. Not pictured: Board Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame.
