Jean Young of Lake Gaston Estates called the newspaper on April 7 to report the first hummingbird sighting of the season in Warren County.
It has become something of an annual tradition for local residents to put out hummingbird feeders as early as March and wait as patiently as they can to see if they can win an unofficial competition to report the first sighting of the season.
Young said that she had put her two feeders out on the morning of April 7 and saw one of the tiny feathered friends later in the day.
“I saw that the azaleas were doing pretty good and thought I had better get it out,” she said.
Young believes that the same female hummingbird has been returning to her feeders several times each day as if to say “The scout’s out,” letting her know to expect more of the tiny feathered creatures as spring transitions to summer.
By June, she has to replace the food in her feeders more frequently as more hummers arrive. Young loves to watch all types of birds, but the hummingbird holds a special interest.
“I love to watch them. They are fascinating,” she said.
Next to call the newspaper to report a hummingbird sighting was Alice Marie Robertson of Warrenton.
“I put up a feeder on April 6, and on April 7, one was there,” she said.
Robertson and her husband, Owen, were sitting on their patio when a male flew close by her face.
“I thought he was going to kiss me,” she said.
Since then, the Robertsons have seen what they believe to be his mate. They believe the pair is building a nest to raise a new generation of hummingbirds.
From the third week of April until late September or October, the Robertsons work to keep four feeders full to make sure that their feathered guests stay happy.
“I get so excited to have hummingbirds,” Robertson said.
Brenda Limer of the Afton area saw a male hummingbird last week while she and her husband, John, were sitting in their living room near a large window. John also saw one of the tiny birds looking in their window.
“He went up and down the window as if to saw, ‘I’m back. What are you doing?’” Brenda said.
She puts up her first feeder in March and adds a feeder each time hummingbirds start fighting for a spot. By mid-summer, Limer usually has five feeders in her yard and one next door. In July and August, she has to refill each of her 32-ounce feeders every day.
“We feed about 50 or more by July and August,” Limer said.
According to the N.C. Cooperative Extension, hummingbirds can visit backyard feeders as late as October. To help attract the tiny birds, the Cooperative Extension recommends using plants with brightly colored flowers, especially red.
