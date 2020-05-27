A raccoon taken on May 23 from Tower Road in Norlina has tested positive for rabies at the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health.
The raccoon was killed by the citizen after it was found fighting with the citizen’s dog. The dog is current on its rabies vaccination and will be observed for 45 days by the owner.
North Carolina law requires that all dogs, cats, and ferrets that are 4 months of age and older be kept current on their rabies vaccination. Failure to vaccinate pets is a violation of state law and local ordinance and owners can face fines and criminal charges.
The Warren County Animal Control Department offers 1-year rabies vaccinations. Vaccinations are resuming at the Animal Ark and are available Monday through Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. A vaccine is $5 per animal at the Animal Ark. Appointments can be made by calling the shelter 252-257-6137.
Dogs and cats not current on their rabies vaccination that come into contact with a rabid animal have few options, according to the county Animal Control Department. One option is quarantining the pet for a period up to 6 months at the owner’s expense; the second is euthanizing the pet.
According to the county Animal Control Department, the majority of wild animals testing positive for rabies in North Carolina continues to be the raccoon, followed by the skunk and fox. The cat continues to surpass other domestic animals, such as the dog and livestock, in testing positive for rabies.
The feeding and keeping of stray and other unvaccinated cats presents a health risk to communities and the animals themselves; Animal Control discourages this practice, as well as the disposal of food scraps in yards and wooded areas, which attracts animals in general. Warren County Animal Control recommends residents to dispose of food scraps by composting or placing in covered rubbish containers to avoid attracting animals.
Rabies is a fatal disease that has no cure for animals or humans. Feeding, keeping, or harboring of stray cats and dogs increases the risk of rabies being transmitted from stray animals to humans and is highly discouraged by Animal Control. Individuals who keep, feed, or harbor unvaccinated animals place the animals, themselves, and their community at risk of being exposed to this fatal disease.
For more information, contact Warren County Animal Control at 252-257-6137. The Warren County Animal Ark is at 142 Rafters Lane, off of Hwy. 58/43, east of Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.