Kenneth Lamont Wilson, 39, of Cross Creek Road, Henderson, during the Sept. 9 session of Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court, pled guilty to multiple charges, including three counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle.
According to court documents related to the convictions, the charges stem from incidents in May and June 2018.
In addition to the felony larceny of motor vehicle charges, Wilson also entered guilty pleas to felony larceny of a firearm and three counts of felony larceny.
Court documents indicate that Wilson was accused of stealing a Ford F-150 with an unknown value, two lawnmowers and a trimmer/weed eater with a total value of $4,426.45 belonging to a Royster Fields; stealing a Chevrolet Silverado valued at $4,000, a four-wheeler valued at $1,200 and a trailer with a 1,000 gallon water barrel valued at $3,500 belonging to Jeremy Paschall; stealing a Ford F-150 with an unknown value belonging to a Kenneth Thomas Hawkins; stealing an all-terrain vehicle valued at $1,500 belonging to a Johnny Coleman; breaking into a building on Warren Plains Road and stealing two change jars containing less than $1,000 and a .22 caliber rifle with scope belonging to a Frank Stegall; and breaking into a building on Wise Five Forks Road and stealing a weed eater, chop saw and chainsaw with unknown value belonging to a James Hawks and a William Hawks.
Judge Alma Hinton sentenced Wilson to 1.66-2.75 years in the Department of Adult Correction followed by a sentence of 1.33-2.41 years in the DAC. Wilson was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment. Hinton indicated that she is not opposed to work release in the case.
Restitution in the amount of $30,532.41 and a $600 attorney fee will be civil judgments to be paid through work release if granted.
The following felony charges were voluntarily dismissed: three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, four counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, four counts of breaking and/or entering, three counts of larceny after break enter and a single count of habitual felon. Misdemeanor charges of injury to real property and misdemeanor larceny also were voluntarily dismissed.
