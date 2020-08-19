Cardinal Innovations Healthcare will hold a 4 County Community Connections Fair from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton.
The event is designed to provide information about mental health resources and services for youth and families in Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties.
Due to COVID-19, the fair will be held as a drive-through style event in which children and families will receive: drawstring bags filled with school supplies, a pack of four face masks, meals, and information about community providers and resources. There will be access to a virtual keynote speaker.
The event is sponsored by 4 County Juvenile Justice Behavioral Health Team, Juvenile Crime Prevention Councils of Warren, Vance, Granville and Franklin counties, Gang Free, Inc. and Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.
The Armory Civic Center is at 501 U.S. Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
