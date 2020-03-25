The Small Business Center at Vance-Granville Community College has scheduled a seven-part series of short webinars entitled "Coronavirus Business Ready - Protecting Your Small Business" in an effort to support local businesses and offer encouragement during this uncertain time.
Each part addresses various areas of concern that all businesses are currently facing.
The attached flyer has live links that will allow registration for each of the seven parts. Those planning to attend must register at least two days prior to each session with a valid email address in order to receive the webinar login information.
After registering, the link will be sent about 24 hours before the event, and a reminder email will also be sent about an hour prior to start time..
