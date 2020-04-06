A third case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Warren County. The Warren County Health Department received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test result today.
Residents should be diligent about complying with the governor’s stay at home order and should be practicing prevention measures and social distancing as the county tries to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Warren County.
Warren County will continue to update its COVID-19 resources page with updates on confirmed case counts. Residents may also check-in daily with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for an N.C. case count at ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/covid19/covid-19-nc-case-count.
For more information, residents can call the Warren County Health Department at 252-257-1185, the Warren County COVID-19 Information Line at 252-257-7132, Monday–Friday 8:30-5 p.m. or visit the Warren County Government website at warrencountync.com/712/COVID-19-Resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.