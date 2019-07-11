The John Graham High School Yellow Jackets and Norlina High School Blue Waves challenged each other with a passionate sports rivalry for decades. Now, alumni of both schools are invited to recall the days of that rivalry by participating in a softball game at the former Norlina ball field.
Norlina alumnus John Bullock, one of the event organizers, said that final details will be determined and announced based upon interest, but the date of July 27 is being considered. Organizers also must decide whether to have a men’s game and women’s game, or to include all players in one game.
A proud Blue Wave, Bullock said that friends who graduated from or attended John Graham inspired the idea for having a game.
“Some still go back and forth on a lighthearted rivalry,” he said. “We wanted to do a game of some kind.”
Bullock noted that organizers also wanted to plan a game in order to promote unity and togetherness in the community, and to provide something fun for people to do.
While plans are currently being made for a softball game, organizers also hope to hold a basketball game during the winter.
Participation is open to all John Graham and Norlina alumni, not just former athletes. Bats, balls and free water will be provided. There will be no registration fee for players and no admission fee for spectators.
Norlina team members are asked to wear blue, and John Graham players are asked to wear gold.
Interested Norlina alumni are asked to contact Bullock at 213-305-2216. John Graham alumni should contact Garson Jackson at 706-333-2738.
