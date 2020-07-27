Anthony Matthew Allen, 33, of Norlina, has been located at his sister’s home in Raleigh.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Allen on July 21.
Norlina Police Chief Keishawn Mayes reported Monday that Allen contacted the Raleigh Police Department after learning about the Silver Alert to say that he had traveled from Norlina to his sister’s home. The Raleigh Police Department contacted the Norlina Police Department with the information over the weekend.
