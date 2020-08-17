VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill welcomes Dr. Darrell Brown to its family of health care providers. Dr. Brown specializes in Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Dr. Brown is a Board Certified OB/GYN who has devoted his career to providing the best and most complete OB/GYN care for his patients for more than 28 years. He earned a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from St. Georges University School of Medicine, located in Grenada, West Indies, and completed his residency training at multiple locations including Jersey City Medical Center located in Jersey City, N.J. Jersey; Sinai Samaritan Medical Center located in Milwaukee, Wis.; and The Stamford Hospital located in Stamford, Conn.
Dr. Brown most recently worked as an OB/GYN for Ashley Women’s Services in Crossett, Ark. and at the Northern Hospital of Surry County in Mount Airy. He also has many years of teaching experience, the last two years as an adjunct clinical assistant professor at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University.
Dr. Brown is currently working at CMH Women’s Health Services located inside the new C.A.R.E. Building, 1755 N. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill. He is accepting new patients; to schedule an appointment call 434-584-2273 (CARE).
Dr. Brown joins Dr. Ramesh Seeras, OB/GYN and Terry Wooten, Certified Nurse-Midwife, to provide a complete range of personalized and preventive gynecologic care to women at every stage of life. To view a full list of services visit VCU-CMH.org.
