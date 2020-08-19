Following a public hearing ahead of its Aug. 10 regular meeting, the Warrenton Board of Commissioners passed a motion to require a special use permit for mobile home parks in areas zoned R-20. No comments were made during the hearing.
Public Works
Commissioner Kimberly Harding, reporting on the progress of public works, discussed the board’s supplementing of existing funds to resurface E. Market Street from Main to Bragg streets. A total of $7,000 was taken out of the Powell Bill fund balance, leaving approximately $25,000 in this restricted reserve fund.
This resurfacing work is the final stage of a project that replaced water and sewer lines on Plummer, Front, Graham, W. Market and Brehon streets. This was paid for by a $1.8 million grant from the USDA, which covered 70 percent of the cost. “It’s very rare for the USDA to award this type of grant,” said Town Administrator Robert Davie.
Harding also noted that it was time to start working on replacing the brick sidewalks on Main Street, some of which had been damaged by the fire at Milano’s in May.
Some work on the concrete sidewalks has been in progress for the past few weeks on Halifax and S. Main streets. Work on the brick in front of BB&T, The Bragging Rooster and Milano’s will begin at a later time.
In addition, the water rate increase the board passed during its June 8 meeting will be reflected in the September bill. In-town monthly water rates will increase $11.82 based on 1,000 gallons used up to $22.62 for 5,000 gallons used, while out-of-town monthly water rates will increase $18.28 for 1,000 gallons used up to $34.58 for 5,000 gallons used.
In-town sewer rates will increase $4.64 per month from 1,000 to 5,000 gallons used, while out-of-town monthly sewer rates will increase $12.70 across the board.
Public safety
Commissioner Tom Hardy, reporting on public safety, noted that motorcycle riders are recklessly driving around town with clown masks.
In separate public safety news, the Warrenton Police Department reported four offenses, including one simple assault, two incidents of larceny and one arrest for simple assault. Five traffic accidents and one citation issued for driving with a revoked license were also reported by WPD.
Human Resources
Commissioner John Blalock, reporting on human resources, said five town employees who had contracted COVID-19 have recovered and returned to work.
Historic District Commission
Commissioner Michael Coffman, reporting on the Historic District Commission, said the former gas station across from the fire station is resurfacing its roof. Oakley and Melissa Green purchased the building in May for use by the American Legion.
Old Business
A federal class action lawsuit filed against Volkswagen for falsifying emissions resulted in an $18.32 billion settlement in 2016. Funds were divided and distributed to each state. Warren County was one of 70 counties in North Carolina that received funds from the settlement. The Town of Warrenton applied for and received $218,000 that will allow for the purchase of a new garbage truck and a new dump truck. There was no town match.
Frontier Warren
The Frontier Warren building at 136 S. Main Street currently has nine lessees: Frontier Natural Gas (three offices), Table Top Media (two offices), Drip, OnlyMoso,
On Main, and CC’s Showers of Distinction (six-month free term). One space is available and a lease was sent out for possible signatures.
The Ice House training class for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs that started on Aug. 6 meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and runs 90 minutes. Class size was set at 15 but 23 signed up.
Code The Dream will hold a software programming class funded by a $60,000 grant from NC IDEA to begin this winter. The class will develop an app that links farmers to buyers during the planting season
Payment plan
With regard to water payments, the town did not cut off service for those not currently paid up at this time in accordance with the governor’s executive order. But that order expired July 29. A motion to allow utility customers in arrears to extend payments over a six-month period introduced by Commissioner Blalock and seconded by Commissioner Hardy passed unanimously.
On Aug. 20, the town will send out a notice to anyone in arrears to set up a six-month payment plan. Service will be discontinued for anyone who is in default after that time period.
The commissioners, along with Robert Davie, agreed that this policy must be uniformly enforced, without special consideration for individual cases. However, there was discussion about setting up a fund to help those who might need it.
The amount owed by customers currently in arrears is nearly $19,000. The town will monitor the situation and report back to the board if it looked like there would be a high number of potential cut-offs and funds could be allocated to those in need.
Interlocal Government Agreement
Commissioner Blalock introduced a motion and seconded by Commissioner Mary Hunter to enter into an interlocal government agreement with the county for the management of funds in the amount of $96,548 in compliance with the Covid Aid Relief and Economic Security Act passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.