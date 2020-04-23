The Warren County branch of the NAACP announced that its new deadline for accepting scholarship applications will be 30 days after school re-opens.
All other scholarship rules should be followed as originally outlined. Students may obtain scholarship applications from their school counselor or the WCS Scholarship Portal on the Warren County Schools’ website at warrenk12nc.org. Click on Menu and Students.
Applications will be evaluated, and the winner will be notified within three weeks of the deadline.
