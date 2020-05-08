The Warren County Board of Commissioners will consider rescinding the countywide curfew put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19 here during a special meeting on Tuesday. The curfew, which includes the towns of Norlina and Macon, has been in place since April 9, and restricted all but essential travel between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Agenda items also include acceptance of coronavirus relief funds and discussion of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
The meeting, which begins at 4 p.m., will be live streamed on the county's Facebook and YouTube pages at facebook.com/WarrenCountyNCOfficial/ and https://youtu.be/upk2HuMBjMA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.