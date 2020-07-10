As the U.S. Census Bureau continues to encourage residents of Warren County and other areas of the state and nation to complete the 2020 questionnaire, representatives have been distributing paper Census forms in a number of areas. The Census is conducted every 10 years.
Kathy Newton-Dunton, a Census partnership specialist with the Atlanta region, said that Census representatives have taken paper forms to homes in areas with little or no internet access. In addition, paper forms have been distributed to the homes of people who receive their mail in U.S. Post Office boxes.
Newton-Dunton said that anyone who received a paper form may respond to the Census by completing the questionnaire and returning it in the mail. The Census Bureau website indicates that a return envelope addressed to a Census Bureau office in Jeffersonville, Ind., or Phoenix, Ariz., is included with the paper form.
Whether or not local residents received paper forms, Newton-Dunton said that the Census Bureau would like anyone who has not filled out the 2020 questionnaire to do so.
According to data released by U.S. Census Bureau Atlanta Regional Director George Gandy, Jr., 43.4 percent of Warren County residents had responded to the Census by June 25. According to his report, the county ranks 87th in response rate out of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Over the same time period, 58 percent of North Carolinians and 61.7 percent of people across the country as a whole had completed the Census questionnaire.
In addition to returning the paper questionnaire, the Census may be completed online by going to the website, my2020census.gov, or by calling 1-844-330-2020 between 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. Eastern time.
The Census Bureau website indicates that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the self-response period will continue through Oct. 31. Census representatives will go to the homes of people who have completed the questionnaire between Aug. 11 and Oct. 31.
The Census Bureau continues to emphasize the importance of completing the questionnaire because of its implications at the local, state and national level, including how billions of funding dollars will be allocated.
Angelena Keraney-Dunlap, chairwoman of the Warren County Census Complete Count Committee, previously told the newspaper that the county stands to receive $1,623 per person in federal funding and $200 per person in state funding each year over the next decade for each resident counted here. Put another way, for every 100 residents not counted in the Census, Warren County stands to lose $1.8 million in federal and state funding over the next 10 years.
The 2020 Census asks the following: how many people live in one’s house, apartment or mobile home on April 1, 2020; if additional people are staying at the resident who were not included in the response to the first question; if the home is owned with a mortgage, rented or occupied without rent payment; specific information about each person living in the residence: name, sex, age and date of birth, whether the person is of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin, and race; if each person in the resident usually lives there and each person’s relationship to the one filling out the questionnaire. Respondents will be asked to provide their phone number, but the Census specifies that it will be used only for contact on official Census Bureau business.
The Census Bureau notes that funding allocations based upon public response will have an impact on programs and services that include: Medicaid, Head Start, block grants for community mental health services, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, school lunches, highway construction, education, hospitals and fire departments.
For more information about the 2020 Census and how to respond, visit 2020census.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.