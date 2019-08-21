It’s been brewing for a while, a concept for a new coffee shop in Warrenton. Now it’s here, and by all accounts, it’s a hit!
Drip Coffee and Market has opened at 108 South Main Street to rave reviews. What was supposed to be a soft opening at the end of last week was more like being jacked up on four espresso shots at bedtime.
In their first few days, Drip owners Jesse and Megan Taber found themselves sold out of original cider and cinnamon sugar mini-donuts, had a fan favorite in iced vanilla lavender latte, and heard “That’s sinful!” about the key lime Hyppo gourmet popsicles dipped in chocolate.
“It went great. I’m very happy,” said a smiling Megan when Drip closed Saturday afternoon after serving more than 80 orders.
She and Jesse were running on about two hours of sleep and maybe a little caffeine, though Jesse said he’s not a coffee drinker.
The Tabers and their girls Zoe and Thea—known on social media as the Taber Tots, or at Drip as the Dripsters—moved to Warren County from Florida to have a better place for the kids to grow up, Jesse said.
“We came for a visit and liked the small town feel,” he said.
Jesse’s brother, Zayne Taber, and wife, Kristen Baughman Taber, had already moved here from Raleigh and purchased a farm in Afton-Elberon, where they opened a wedding and event venue.
“We moved here to slow down, but that’s not even close to happening,” Jesse said, laughing.
With a background in automotive, Jesse had a lot to learn. Now, he’s Drip’s No. 1 barista.
Megan said she had always thought it would be fun to have a coffee shop, and when the opportunity was presented to do just that, they thought, why not?
Drip Coffee and Market offers a special blend of coffee from Fortuna of Greensboro, and can serve up a plain cup of joe as well as specialty drinks with all the extras, including non-dairy milk and sugar-free flavorings. House latte favorites are caramel and a vanilla lavender.
“There’s a fun fall one to be announced,” Megan teased.
Drip offers iced and hot teas from TeBella, also from their home state, currently in flavors including almond shortbread and blackberry royale, with flavors rotating seasonally, as well as bottled water and soft drinks.
Food offerings include croissant-based sandwiches for breakfast and lunch with ham or turkey with cheese, or chicken salad, plus toppings and add-ons. There are also salads, vanilla yogurt parfaits, fruit cups, mini-donuts with cream cheese and caramel dips, chips, and whole fruit.
The handmade, all natural Hyppo popsicles, offered in rotating flavors, also come from Florida, and can be ordered dipped in chocolate. Current flavors are strawberry, key lime, orange cream, chocolate sea salt and dark roast espresso.
Down the road, the market part of the name will come into play with the addition of produce, meats and eggs from local farms, and candles, oils and other items from vendors. The Tabers hope this can help bridge the gap created when Warrenton’s Just Save grocery store closed.
Drip will continue hosting the monthly First Friday poetry events and will be adding board games to the space, which offers free wifi. Outdoor dining is in the works, too, and look for smoothies and frappes to be added to the menu.
“There’s a need for things for people to do here,” Jesse said. “We like to do stuff, too, and this creates a different atmosphere. It creates a really good vibe.”
The Tabers hope that Drip Coffee and Market will become a place where people like to hang out.
“If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right,” Jesse said. “”This gives people another option. Nobody wants to eat at the same place every day.”
Drip Coffee and Market, at 108 S. Main St., Warrenton, is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and can be reached by calling 252-879-0094. For more information, visit dripwarrenton.com.
