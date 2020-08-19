The Warren County Board of Commissioners, along with County Manager Vincent Jones and Rep. Terry Garrison, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Wise I-85 interchange sewer extension project on Aug. 14.
With the job awarded to H.G. Reynolds Construction and to be completed in four months, the sewer extension will tie into a pump station a half of a mile away that serves the Virginia Welcome Center.
Along with existing water, natural gas, power and internet, this project will complete the necessary groundwork to allow a developer to potentially build a new hotel and spur development at the state’s first interchange. Rivers & Associates Engineers created the design and Fred Stowe is the project manager on-site.
Budgeted for $428,331, the project was initially approved by the commissioners in 2018 after Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie was able to secure a $200,000 grant from the GoldenLEAF Foundation. The board voted to fully fund the project in 2019 with additional financial support.
Originally scheduled back in 2008, the financial crisis put the project on hold. But despite the pandemic, all involved are now more optimistic.
“This project speaks to the growth of Warren County, and it speaks to how the commissioners view economic development,” said Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the board of commissioners. “This infrastructure utility puts us in a place to be an asset to the region for future development.”
Macon Robertson, who retired as director of Warren County Public Utilities in December of 2018, was asked to come back on as interim director and oversee some aspects of the project. “I hope we get something in here that can benefit the citizens,” he said. “This puts us on the roadmap and speaks to the county’s growth.”
Commissioner Jennifer Pierce said, “This shows residents and investors that Warren County is open for business.”
Commissioner Bertadean Baker said she’s “glad it’s coming to fruition,” a comment echoed by Commissioner Walter Powell.
Rep. Garrison thanked everyone involved for their initiative and looks forward to coming back to see the project completed.
“This is the first exit in North Carolina and the gateway to the south,” Garrison said. “There is a tremendous opportunity for business to grow and benefit the citizens here.”
