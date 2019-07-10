Residents, employees and visitors of Warrenton are invited to attend the Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan public workshop being held on Tuesday, July 16, at the Warrenton Rural Fire Department, 236 S. Main St., Warrenton.
The workshop will include a presentation beginning at 6 p.m. and repeated at 7 p.m. Topics include a review of public input to date, draft recommendations and policies to improve biking and walking, a timeline for remaining project objectives, and interactive stations for attendee feedback on draft recommendations.
Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Robert Davie, Warrenton town administrator, at 252-257-1122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.