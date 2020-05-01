Warren County Schools is now accepting applications for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year. To register, parents may pick up an application packet from the school in the attendance zone of their residence.
To be considered for 2020-21 Warren County pre-kindergarten programs, a child must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2020. For kindergarten, a child must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2020.
Applications will be accepted through May 12 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Parents may return the completed packets to the schools or to the Central Office, 109 Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton.
