Warren County Animal Control has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Petco Foundation for the Spay and Neuter Program.
This grant will be used for the following:
• Any Warren County resident who surrenders a litter of puppies or kittens can have the mother of that litter spayed for free.
• Free spay or neuter for lost animals reclaimed from the shelter in lieu of fees associated with redemption.
• Free spay or neuter for Trap-Neuter-Release of feral and unowned cats.
These funds will help to reduce the number of unwanted animals in Warren County and to reduce the number of animals impounded at the Animal Ark.
For more information, contact Warren County Animal Control at 252-257-6137.
