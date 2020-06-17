Paschall resident Mark Perkinson has entered his second month working with Norlina Public Work as he continues the training and certification process to ultimately become the town’s public works director.
Perkinson became crew leader/operator in responsible charge in May at an annual salary set by the Norlina Town Board of $45,000 with a $2,000 raise for each certification earned toward the public works director’s position.
Current Public Works Director Blaine Reese, who is working toward retirement at an undetermined time, will take a salary reduction from the $58,000 budgeted for the current fiscal year to a proposed $46,400 annually beginning July 1, when he will have fewer duties.
Perkinson, the son of Emily Perkinson of Paschall and the late Luther Perkinson, credits growing up on the family farm with developing his lifelong interest in machinery and construction equipment.
He began driving a tractor on the farm at the age of 7. He drove trucks and tractors of various sizes and utilized a number of tractor implements as he grew older.
“It gave me the ability to understand equipment and to learn the capability of each piece of equipment,” Perkinson said.
He took over management responsibilities at the farm before working as a lead surveyor with Cawthorne and Associates and, later, with Bobbitt Surveying, both of Henderson.
His work in surveying led to a career in instruction as GPS foreman with Rifenburg Construction Inc. in Raleigh. He went on to work as grade and erosion control superintendent with Archer Western Construction. Perkinson’s work in construction brought him experience in pipe installation and grading, among other areas. Throughout his career, he completed a number of certifications related to construction, grading and erosion control.
After working as facilities maintenance supervisor for the town of South Hill, Va., for nine years, Perkinson accepted the position with Norlina Public Works.
“It is closer to home in the same line of work that I am used to,” he said.
For almost two months now, Perkinson has been working with Reese in the field, learning the town’s water and sewer systems, observing how they compare to those in other areas where he has worked. At the same time, he has become reacquainted with the people of his home county.
“I get to see a lot of people I haven’t seen in a while,” Perkinson said. “I see kinfolks in town.”
He said that working in Norlina is vastly different from working in Raleigh, where he didn’t know many people and faced long commutes each day. Now, it takes just a few minutes to drive from Paschall, where he lives with his wife, McKinley, daughter Cambell, 9, and son, Jeb, 3, to Norlina.
“I know about everybody (in town),” he said. “It is extended family.”
