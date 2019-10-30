Vernita “Nana Vee” Terry is holding a Kwanzaa Reunion for The Whole Village Rites of Passage Program and is seeking previous program participants to join her in the celebration.
The program, planned for Sunday, Dec. 29, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, will honor 20 years of “crossing over.”
Previous program participants are asked to contact Nana Vee for information on how to participate by calling or emailing her at 252-204-7487 or nanavee_wvp@yahoo.com.
