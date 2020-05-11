Warren County Schools will hold a fourth Food Lion gift card giveaway on Friday, May 15, thanks to community interest and an ongoing partnership between the grocery store chain and the local public school system.
Friday’s $20 gift card giveaway will be held from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Warren County High School, 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
Warren County Schools Chief Operations Officer Andre Stewart said that more than 500 gift cards were given out in two hours during the last gift card giveaway, which was held on May 8.
The first in the series of gift card giveaways was held on April 17, and local interest has remained steady with more than 500 people taking advantage of the extra help for grocery expenses during each of the three previous events.
Stewart previously noted that the application process takes into consideration how many parents have taken advantage of student meal distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. Breakfast and lunch meals are distributed on weekdays at Northside K-8 School, Vaughan Elementary School and Warren County High School.
Stewart said Monday that the number of meals distributed averages 1,800 breakfasts and 1,800 lunches each day, an average which has remained steady over the last couple of weeks.
Any Warren County resident in need is eligible to receive a gift card during Friday’s giveaway, whether or not they have children who attend public schools in the local district, Stewart said. Cards will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but will be limited to one card per vehicle.
People are asked to remain in their vehicles to receive gift cards. If parents are picking up meals for their children, the cards will be given with the meals.
For more information, contact Andre Stewart at 252-257-3184, ext. 1227.
