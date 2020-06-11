Three members of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe wore eagle feathers with their caps for Warren County Schools’ May 30 drive-through graduation ceremony.
They were Caitlin Harrison of Warren County High School, Lucas Lynch of Warren New Tech High School and Devin Richardson of Warren Early College High School.
The wearing of eagle feathers marked the resolution of requests made by local Native American students the previous school year to be able to wear such cultural articles of honor as they observed one of the most significant milestones in their lives.
Background
During the 2018-19 school year, then-seniors Zianne Richardson and Taylor Williams appeared before the Warren County Board of Education to request that Native American students be allowed to wear articles of honor such as eagle feathers as part of their graduation attire. The students asked for the items to be worn as expressions of their cultural heritage and religious beliefs. They also hoped that all students would be allowed to express their cultural backgrounds.
In April 2019, then-Superintendent Dr. Ray Spain reported to the school board that he discussed the request with school principals and guidance counselors and agreed with their recommendations not to change school system policy for what is allowed to be worn during graduation.
He said that he understood the students’ request, but after hearing the school administrators’ recommendations, the school system concluded that to allow anyone to wear articles beyond the cap, gown and related academic attire for graduation would set a precedent that would result in students wearing items that are too distracting.
Around that time, the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Council adopted a resolution to be presented to the board of education requesting that native American students be allowed to wear articles of honor during graduation.
A school system statement during the May 2019 board of education meeting suggested that a change in policy to allow expressions of cultural diversity in graduation attire might be made in the future. However, nothing came in time to have an impact on 2019 graduation ceremonies.
A change in policy
In March of this year, Superintendent Dr. Mary Young announced a new policy that would celebrate Warren County’s diverse community.
Students, beginning with the 2020 graduating class, would be allowed to affix one item to their tassel, relative in size to their tassel, to express their cultural heritage. Items would have to be approved by the superintendent no later than one month prior to graduation.
Items would have to align with the school district’s desire to treat people with dignity respect and compassion to foster an environment free of harassment, intimidation and unlawful discrimination.
The highest honor
Harrison, Lynch and Richardson, all of Hollister, explained that receiving an eagle feather is the highest honor that can be bestowed in Native American culture. The feathers are typically presented to mark an important milestone, for demonstrating that one has matured or helped another person.
Before such feathers are presented, they are traditionally blessed in a special ceremony.
For the students, the honor of wearing eagle feathers was also significant because they received their feathers from someone who played a key role in their lives; or, after learning to carry on the traditions begun by their ancestors.
Harrison received an eagle feather during a ceremony after completing a process of learning cultural traditions led by Haliwa-Saponi artist Senora Lynch.
Harrison said that the ceremony signified that the participants had grown into adults. They were given names in the Tutelo language.
She said that wearing her feather during graduation was especially meaningful because her second cousin, Zianne Richardson was among the 2019 students who requested for Native Americans to be allowed to wear feathers during commencement.
“There are a lot of places where students cannot wear feathers for graduation,” Harrison said.
She noted that her great-grandfather was W.R. Richardson, who served as chief of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe for around 40 years.
“He was an advocate for our people and tribe all over the country,” Harrison said.
Lynch wore two eagle feathers, one which he wore to the funeral of his grandfather, Luther Roger Lynch, when he was 13, and another, which his father, Lucas Wayne Lynch, presented to him about a week before graduation.
Lynch also wore sweet grass, one of the sacred herbs used to bless eagle feathers to be presented, as a symbol of healing and peace in honor of the previous year’s graduates who could not wear the feathers they had received.
For Lynch, being able to wear his feathers at graduation represented a step toward greater respect.
“Wearing the eagle feathers was a small step in the right direction to earn respect for Native Americans in America,” he said.
Richardson received an eagle feather from Yashica Lynch, a longtime friend of his family whom Richardson said played an important role in his life, especially in sharing the Haliwa-Saponi cultural heritage with him.
Richardson described being able to wear the eagle feather at graduation as a huge honor which inspired him to help others as Lynch had helped him as he was growing up.
“It meant a lot,” he said. “It made me feel like I will continue to share the culture with other people.”
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School, a charter school in Hollister, has allowed seniors to wear eagle feathers on their graduation caps since the school’s first high school graduation in 2008. Members of the Class of 2020 who wore eagle feathers during the May 30 commencement ceremony were LeLonnie Caison, Nolan Lynch, Eric Richardson and Zachery Richardson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.