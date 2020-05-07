Kindergarten open enrollment is underway for the dual-language Spanish immersion program at Northside K-8 School for the 2020-21 school year.
Applications can be picked up and dropped off at Northside, 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Since the dual-language Spanish immersion program began seven years ago at Northside, the school community has seen a positive impact on students and families. Students in this program have not only developed Spanish language skills, but are also opening their minds to new cultures, new experiences and new ways of learning. The youngest students at Northside are taking big, meaningful steps to make the world a better place because of their global education.
The dual language program at Northside K-8 School provides students with instruction from native Spanish speakers. Through a partnership with Participate Learning, a global education company based in Chapel Hill, the school hosts international teachers to provide a successful immersive language environment for students. These are not just teachers, they are ambassadors of their language and culture.
“Parents are in awe when they see, listen to, and experience raising a bilingual child,” says Angela Ayala, a Spanish immersion teacher at Northside for the last five years. “The students are gaining a feeling of confidence, and are experiencing personal and academic growth through the awareness they are developing as citizens of the world.”
The Spanish immersion program at Northside has been opening doors to new possibilities, new dreams, and new worlds for our students and their families.
