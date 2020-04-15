The Warrenton Town Board attempted to hold public hearings and its monthly meeting Monday night via conference call in compliance with the governor’s stay at home order, but technical problems forced the hearings to be moved to May and the meeting to be rescheduled to next week.
The meeting was canceled after a citizen complained she kept being kicked off the call. It will be held Monday, April 20, at 7 p.m. A method for public attendance, which is required by the state’s Open Meetings Law, will be determined later this week and announced via website and social media by the town and The Warren Record.
Before the hearings were canceled, Warrenton resident John Mooring spoke on the first hearing matter, the town’s loan application for $800,000 before the Local Government Commission, which has to review the financing. The town is seeking approval from the LGC to purchase through debt financing the Hall Spring Shopping Center, where the Just Save grocery store was formerly located on East Macon Street.
The town has an option to purchase the strip mall, valued at $2.96 million, for $800,000 through a 15-year loan at 4 percent interest. Interest and principal the first year would be $80,933, with payments reduced each subsequent year.
Based on current tenants, annual cash flow is $148,000, which is anticipated to cover the debt payments and operating expenses, according to a resolution prepared by the town.
Stated among the town’s goals for purchasing the shopping center are: to prevent the auction of equipment inside the former grocery store; maintain control of the space in order to incentivize a grocer; and offer incentives to a grocer.
Based on information provided by the Warren County tax office, current ad valorem taxes on the Hall Spring Shopping Center are $21,714 to the town and $26,390 to the county annually. This tax revenue would cease if the town purchases the shopping center.
Monday night, Mooring questioned how the town would make up the lost tax revenue, why the town would want to go into direct competition with the public market, asked if he rented a space in the mall whether he would get a discount, and how it “magically” dropped from $2.5 million to $800,000.
Among other issues, Mooring said he didn’t appreciate his tax dollars being used for government to purchase property to go into business to be used against him.
Following Mooring’s comments, Town Administrator Robert Davie came back on the telephone call and announced that he and the commissioners had all been disconnected and not heard what Mooring said. At this point it was determined that the hearing, and the following one on separate issues, would be rescheduled for next month.
Other comments
During the public comments portion of the town board meeting that followed, and prior to technical difficulties occurring, commissioners heard comments on re-striping of Ridgeway Street as part of the town’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. Joshua Terry of J.R.’s Diesel Repair and Sears Bugg both addressed challenges and safety issues related to tractor-trailers entering and exiting the end of the road near the convenience center where J.R.’s is located and where Bugg said he owns property.
Bugg also noted the amount of traffic using the convenience center and the State Employees’ Credit Union and suggested the town not reduce that end of Ridgeway Street to only three lanes.
