A little over a month since opening its second building on South Main Street in Warrenton, Frontier Warren began its first eight-week NC IDEA training in Warren County on Aug. 6.
Business incubator Frontier Warren represents a partnership between the town of Warrenton and the Research Triangle Foundation.
According to its website, NC IDEA is a private foundation with a mission to maximize the economic potential of the people of North Carolina by supporting the formation and fruition of high-growth entrepreneurial endeavors in the state.
Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie said that he and Stacy Woodhouse, former Warren County economic development director, were introduced to NC IDEA through the Research Triangle Foundation.
Davie was impressed by the training when he previously completed it himself.
“It was very thorough,” he said. “It is all you need to know about starting a company.”
The Warren County sessions will be offered virtually via Zoom every Thursday night.
Davie said that 22 people registered for the local training. Last week’s session provided an introduction to the program and an opportunity for participants to meet fellow entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Daisy Magnus-Aryitey, program director with the NC IDEA Foundation, noted that participants in the local training range in age from 17 to 70, including high school students, and both working and retired people.
She said that the training will involve going through the Ice House Entrepreneurial Program, which provides actionable steps any person can use to activate their entrepreneurial mindset.
Magnus-Aryitey said that the topics to be covered will include recognizing opportunities, turning ideas into actions, and building your network, among others.
“What excites me about this program is that it is so widely applicable — whether a person is in high school, or retired, growing a for-profit company, or launching a nonprofit,” she said. “We can all benefit from thinking more like an entrepreneur.”
Davie noted that Frontier Warren is already moving toward establishing a second cohort of people who will complete the NC IDEA training in late fall or early winter.
He expects the training to serve as an inspiration for both entrepreneurs and current business owners.
“It will help people here get their businesses off the ground and expand their businesses,” Davie said. “The goal of Frontier Warren is to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Warren County.”
