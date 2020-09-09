Warren County Schools received good news last week when the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended regulations that would allow the local school system to serve free meals to all local children through the end of December.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress passed the COVID-19 Child Nutrition Response Act in March to provide youth with meals after schools closed due to the virus. That allowed Warren County Schools to establish several pick-up sites where local parents could obtain meals for their children whether or not they were enrolled in the district’s public school system. The school system continued to operate the sites after last school year ended to make sure that local youth had meals during the summer months.
School System Child Nutrition Director Daniel Harris said last week that approximately 2,000 meals are served each day.
However, it appeared that the free meal sites would have to close after Aug. 31. During the Warren County Board of Education’s Aug. 11 meeting, Harris reported that the USDA had not extended the meals program. That meant that meals would be served at local school sites, and that only students enrolled in the Warren County public school system could receive them.
Harris said last week that he and his Child Nutrition staff were ready to start serving meals at the schools beginning Sept. 1 when the USDA announced its decision to extend the free meals program.
As a result, Warren County Schools continues to operate the following free meals sites: Northside K-8 School, 164 Elementary Ave., Norlina; Vaughan Elementary School, 2936 U.S. Hwy. 158 east, Macon; and Warren County High School, 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
The sites will be open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Dec. 31. On Fridays, parents will receive additional meals to cover the weekend.
Harris said that free meals are available for all children, regardless of whether they are enrolled in Warren County schools.
Parents are asked to wear masks when they pick up meals. Harris said that nothing has changed about how sites operate. Parents state the number of meals they need and pick them up from a designated table.
More information about the meals program is available on the Warren County Schools website at warrenk12nc.org.
