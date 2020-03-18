Kerr-Tar Rural Planning Organization Coordinator Stephanie Harmon presented the results of a community survey during the Norlina Town Board’s March 2 meeting as part of the first step in the town’s process to improve its sidewalks.
Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock told the newspaper that the previous town board requested the assistance of the Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments, of which Norlina is a member, to see what could be done to improve pedestrian access. He said that having good sidewalks is necessary not only from a daily travel aspect, but also for people who are unable to travel to the Warren County Recreation Complex to walk for exercise.
Harmon told the board that the Kerr-Tar Rural Planning Organization agreed to work with Norlina to develop a pedestrian plan as part of N.C. Department of Transportation planning. She described the study and planning process as being part of the services covered by Norlina’s dues to the COG and RPO and would come at no additional cost to the town.
Harmon explained that the first step in the planning process involved a survey of Norlina residents about their walking habits and sidewalk needs. Aycock said that surveys were mailed to all Norlina residents with addresses in town records.
According to survey results, 48 questionnaires were completed, but not all respondents answered every question.
Of those responding, 28 indicated that they walk in and around Norlina.
A majority of survey respondents, 15, indicated that they walked several times a day. Twelve people said that they rarely walked, and 11 said they walked daily. One person noted walking Norlina sidewalks several times a day, while eight specified never walking the sidewalks.
Respondents rating the overall network of Norlina sidewalks rated them as follows: 16-neutral/fair, 11-poor, nine-very poor and three-good.
When asked to identify what discouraged them from walking more frequently, the most popular responses were lack of connected sidewalks (20); and unsafe vehicular traffic/speed and concern for personal safety (tied at 19), and lack of crosswalks (10).
To answers to a question about the destination they would most like to walk were as follows: shopping/dining and downtown (tied at 16), place of worship (13) and grocery store (11).
Those answering the survey were asked to list what location(s) were in need of immediate improvement. Some listed needs pertaining more to economic development or roads than sidewalks. Of those identifying sidewalk needs, many noted specific sidewalks that needed improvement. One indicated a need for a sidewalk leading to Food Lion in the Warren Corners shopping center. Others noted concerns about their safety at night and asked for more street lights to be installed.
Respondents were asked to state whether they lived and/or worked in the town of Norlina. Most, 37, said that they lived in Norlina. Of the others, eight lived and worked in Norlina, and one only worked in the town.
Of those responding, 24 were female, and 17 were male. Most survey participants were age 66 and over with 10 identifying themselves as between 66 and 75, and 14 as being over the age of 75.
Respondents also were invited to give additional comments. Some identified a number of needs which they believed to be more important than improved sidewalks: paving streets, creating a paved recreational loop, emphasizing the need for better maintained private property, and repairing or demolishing old buildings in poor condition. Others listed the need to make Norlina safer in general and by addressing concerns such as dogs that make it unsafe to walk. One would like to see more places to walk and shop, another asked for nice places to walk for those who walk every day, and a third would walk if sidewalks were in place. A final respondent resorted to walking in the road where there are no sidewalks.
Harmon told the board that the next step in developing a pedestrian plan would involve conducting a walk audit during which the mayor, Norlina commissioners and town officials will walk around the town to identify what is good and areas of concern.
She said that after that the remainder of the planning process would likely take until the end of the year, including prioritizing pedestrian projects and identifying available funding options.
In other business, the board considered the following agenda items:
- Police Chief Keishawn Mayes told the board that FirstNet phones for the town’s first responders, police and public works would arrive soon. The nationwide wireless broadband network designed solely for first responders creates a bandwidth that gives communications by emergency personnel who sign up for the FirstNet service priority over everything else. Mayes added that the police department is working to renew the charter of its Police Cadets program, which allows youth to explore law enforcement as a possible career.
- Commissioner Claude O’Hagan presented a proposal from Brannock Glass of Norlina to replace 14 windows at the Norlina Museum at a cost of $6,618.50 plus tax. He told the board that water leaks had damaged the windows’ rubber seals and that work to replace the seals would damage the windows.
- During the public comments portion of the meeting, John Bullock, a Norlina High School graduate who purchased the former high school building, told the board that he is pursuing a different plan for use of the building. He said that after speaking with Warren County Code Enforcement, he concluded that it would be too expensive to renovate the structure for use as housing for senior citizens or veterans. Bullock told the board that he is contacting educational institutions about offering vocational training in the former high school.
- Also during the public comments period, the board heard from Olivia Saunders who asked if the town’s system for taking water bill payments could be automated to accept debit and credit cards. Commissioner Roger Jackson replied that the town will be implementing a new payment system soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.