The Warrenton Town Board has called an emergency meeting for 4 p.m. today to vote on implementing a curfew to mirror a curfew approved by county commissioners last night that takes effect Thursday at 9 p.m. The town board will be meeting via conference call at 1-252-346-6052, participant PIN 1234.
Warrenton board calls emergency meeting to approve curfew
