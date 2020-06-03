Two offices located in the Warren County Courthouse on Warrenton’s Main Street, the register of deeds and veterans services, continue to assist members of the public primarily by phone in order to keep the community safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For around two months, both offices have been closed to regular foot traffic, and that is not expected to change right away as the state eases restrictions on service and business operations.
For Warren County Register of Deeds Yvonne Alston and Veterans Services Officer Jamytta BellHyman, safety will remain the top priority.
“We are working diligently to assure our clients and our staff are safe,” BellHyman said.
The Veterans Services Office continues to assist veterans via phone conference. People may contact the office at 252-257-3385 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to schedule an appointment.
BellHyman previously said that the appointments will allow veterans to discuss their needs and receive information about how to provide any needed documents to the office.
Register of Deeds Yvonne Alston said that her office remains closed to the general public, but she and other staff members have been busy assisting people over the phone and recording documents.
She encourages the public to take advantage of the register of deeds’ website, warrenrod.org, to find information such as recorded land transfers, or call the office at 252-257-3265 to see if their questions may be answered over the phone.
Alson previously said that those seeking information about vital records, such as births, should also call the register of deeds, and they will receive instructions about how to request copies by mail or through the website.
Members of the public who need to obtain marriage licenses or take notary oaths should call the office to schedule an appointment.
Alston said that staff members will assist people who come to the office in person; however, precautions remain in place.
“We still have the plexiglass at the front desk,” she said. “Wait there, and someone will assist you.”
The Warren County Courthouse is at 109 S. Main St., Warrenton.
