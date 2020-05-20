Proposed increases in water and sewer rates dominated discussion during the Warrenton Town Board’s virtual budget meeting Monday night.
Town Administrator Robert Davie explained that three factors would drive rates up in the fiscal year that begins July 1: the state is expecting municipalities to begin accounting for depreciation as part of the rate structure; having to prepare for a full rate restructuring from the regional water system in addition to the system’s typical 5 percent annual increase, plus a loan payment on upgrades; and having fewer users—from 944 to 912 over a two-year period—and lower consumption.
Mike Hill with the N.C. Rural Water Association explained to the board that, because grant money is limited, depreciation should be included in the rates in order to start building a reserve to cover system repairs when needed.
Davie reported that while the town is currently experiencing a 10 percent increase in water receivables over last year due to the replacement of water meters, it isn’t enough to make up the difference in loss of revenue. He said that total usage from certain large water customers has been declining.
Colonial Lodge, which underwent a major renovation last year and installed water-saving appliances, reduced its water consumption by two-thirds; and Just Save grocery store, which is closed, hasn’t used water/sewer for over 18 months, Davie said.
The town is also experiencing unplanned reduction in water and sewer revenues due to the governor’s executive order and the town’s adopted disconnection policy. The loss of revenue is about $20,000 in the current fiscal year and is expected to continue into the coming fiscal year at $5,000 a month.
Other budget items
Davie’s proposed $1.2 million general fund budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 includes no increase for the 12th consecutive year in the 65-cent ad valorem tax rate.
Operating costs are budgeted to go up $58,000 due mainly to increases in employee health insurance of 7.5 percent, mandatory state retirement system contributions and overall cost increases to run the town and its renovated facilities, the budget summary states.
The proposed budget includes a 2 percent cost of living adjustment across the board for town employees.
No fund balance, or cash reserves, was appropriated to balance the budget. The town’s unrestricted fund balance, or reserves available for spending, is $857,000, or 88 percent, of general fund expenditures. The state requires a minimum unrestricted fund balance of 8 percent of the annual general fund budget.
Davie said that property values in Warrenton have increased by $4.3 million over the prior fiscal year, generating $27,950 in additional tax revenue. Property tax is the town’s largest source of general fund revenues, representing 40 percent of total revenues, or $487,000. The property tax collection rate, collected under contract by the county, is 97.47 percent, down from 98.37 percent the prior fiscal year.
Sales tax revenue is the second largest revenue source and is budgeted to remain constant, Davie said, though it is unpredictable, given the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales tax revenue could rise because residents are spending their money close to home, he said, or it could decline just as easily.
The landfill fee is proposed to increase from $26.50 to $32 per household per month, the first increase since 2010.
Budget hearing
The budget public hearing will be held Monday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Warrenton Town Hall, 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton. Copies of the proposed budget are available at Town Hall by calling in advance to make an appointment, as the building is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19. The budget is also available for download from this article above left and from the town’s website at warrenton.nc.gov.
