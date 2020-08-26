Despite circumstances beyond their control, the 16-member workforce at the Warren County Department of Transportation Maintenance in Warrenton is on the job 24/7. Led by Maintenance Engineer Frank Carpenter, these hard-working men — along with admin specialist Nancy Steed — are doing all they can to keep the roads clear and safe for travel.
Due to a steep decline in fuel tax, highway use tax and motor vehicle fees during the last six months of the pandemic, North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) revenues are down dramatically.
As a result, Warren County and others across the state are feeling the impact in terms of fewer personnel on the county payroll and projects put on hold for the foreseeable future. Over the past seven years, the number of employees in this essential department has gone from 36 to 16.
In addition, severe storms over the past few years have increased weather-related costs from an average of $65 million to $225 million annually statewide. Along with the hundreds of Map Act settlements, this all contributes and amounts to the more than $300 million deficit for FY20, and the additional shortfall of $370 million shortfall predicted for FY21.
Map Act
As reported by Richard Stradling in the News & Observer in July 2019, the state Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that a 30-year-old law that allowed the NCDOT to reserve land for future roads without actually buying it amounted to an unconstitutional procurement of private property.
“The ruling on the Map Act opened the way for hundreds of landowners to seek compensation for property the NCDOT had locked up for years,” Stradling reported. “Now the bills are starting to come due.”
With settlements reached in some 360 Map Act cases totaling $290 million so far, more pending and others yet to be filed, the cost of settling Map Act cases could exceed $1 billion.
“Never in the history of NCDOT has there been such an immediate and sustained decline in revenues,” said Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette in a press release back in May. “We need revenue to begin putting people back to work across North Carolina.”
Carpenter and the crew
Coming up on his thirteenth year on the job this October, Carpenter says the department has had to prioritize its work because of limited funds and personnel. “We’ve had to resort to low-maintenance, low-cost options,” he said.
This includes work such as clearing water, trees and litter from roads, ditching, milling and weed eating, filling potholes and installing culverts. And depending on the winter weather, removing snow and ice will be a main focus. High-cost jobs such as shoulder work, A Boom mowing and resurfacing roads have been put on hold for now.
He’s hopeful that in that after the pandemic tax revenues will increase to offset the current deficit.
Since COVID-19, things have been even more difficult due to the number of people allowed to ride in vehicles, resulting in less men on a particular job to rotate throughout the workday.
Supervisors and crew leaders alike say working in a ditch during 90-degree days while abiding by the mask mandate is hard.
“Our first priority is to move people and goods efficiently throughout the county,” said Paul Schuster, a transportation supervisor who’s worked for the DOT for 29 years, “by filling potholes, cutting site distances, installing culverts in driveways and cross lines, getting water off roads and assisting in 911 calls.”
They all thank the volunteer fire departments for helping remove downed trees over the years.
Without the manpower they used to have, the jobs take longer.
“Everybody’s on call 24/7 and we all spend a lot of time coming back in after hours,” Schuster said.
To get the job done every day during regular working hours from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the crews travel around the county from job to job in the department’s six tandem dump trucks, 10 short wheel bases, six pick up trucks, and use two backhoes and motor graders. The department operates under a $1.6 million budget.
There’s also an equipment shop staffed by three mechanics, where there used to be seven.
“Any time you deal with heavy equipment, things will break,” Carpenter said.
With a very small repair budget, vehicles are typically replaced every 10 years or so, when they reach 200,000 miles, or as soon as one gets too expensive to repair. Pickups tend go the fastest as they log the most mileage.
Going forward
Carpenter said those in the department like seeing results. “They can see what they’ve done has made things safer,” he said. And although it might appear that they’re not providing the level of service residents are regularly accustomed to, most of the work is still getting done, just at slower pace.
“If someone has an issue, call us and we’ll get to it as soon as possible,” he said.
Nancy Steed, who’s worked as the department office administrator for the past three years, said they get some kudos and some complaints. “The guys are doing good work,” she said.
Crew leader George Wells served in the Army from 1981-85 and has worked at the department for the past 23 years and worked on all kinds of jobs in all kinds of weather.
“When there’s a major storm, we’re right here to be Johnny on the spot,” he said. “We’ve gone out on lots of calls and sometimes Mother Nature helps us out.”
And sometimes she doesn’t. In 2000, the forecast called for a few flurries. “We got 24 inches, and I worked 120 hours that week,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.