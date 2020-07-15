It has surely been a most uneventful spring and early summer so far for the Warren County Parks & Recreation Department.
After cancelling all sports programs back in March, and voting on July 9 to keep the pool closed at Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park, there’s not much more to do than maintain that space and the three others Parks & Rec oversees across the county. They include Rotary Park, Recreation Complex and Buck Spring Park.
The John Graham Gym is open Monday through Friday for walking, and the outdoor pickle ball courts at the Recreation Complex are open. But other than that, it’s going to be a slow summer and fall when soccer and football programs are cancelled as well.
“This has been a real hindrance,” said Dickie Williams, director of Parks & Rec for the past 35 years.
With a typically active roster, of teams and sports, this is another aspect of life in the county adversely affected by the coronavirus.
“I’ve called around to other recreation departments and most are saying no activities until the end of 2020,” Williams said. “It’ll be spring by the time we get going again. Everything’s out of our hands, and we’re at a standstill until we can see what’s going on with the virus.”
He hopes the baseball program will be able to start in March. Last year’s season was just about to kick off when it had to be shut down.
Williams said the biggest problem his department faces now is trying to keep people out of the parks and off the playgrounds.
Other than outdoor pickle ball or tennis, the only organized sports where social distancing can be maintained, Williams says many are taking advantage of the walking trails. There are also shuffleboard and bocce courts at the senior center.
“We’re trying to find something new to offer, but the choices are very limited,” Williams said.
In addition to him, Williams has two other full time staff keeping the department running. Jeremy Seaman is the maintenance director, and William McConell is the program coordinator.
In addition to the ongoing work they do, after receiving a nearly $300K grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, the department is also seeking proposals for site improvements at Magnolia Ernest. They include repairs and renovations to the picnic shelter, tennis and basketball courts, bathhouse and the paved walking trail.
In the meantime, Williams is anxious for a return to the recreational routine.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “I’ll be glad when everything gets back to normal.”
