Firefighting family

GARY BAND/The Warren Record
Fellow firemen and business owners gathered at the Norlina Volunteer Fire Department on Sept. 24. The group came to present the funds raised for D.K. Trotman and his family members following a fire at their home in Warrenton on Sept. 15. Shown at top from left are, Aaron Askew, Megan Tabor, Detective Antonio Seward, John Franks, Josh Bolton, Trotman, his mother Phyllis Alston, Julian Greene, Walter Gardner and Mike Johnson. In addition to support from Norlina and Warrenton Rural, where Trotman is a volunteer firefighter, Arcola, Roanoke-Wildwood, Cokesbury and Drewry departments, along with many individuals and businesses in the community made generous contributions to help the family.
“When a fellow brother or sister is in need you help out,” said Josh Bolton, a volunteer with the Drewry Fire Department. “I’m very proud to see the community contributing like they did.” According to Trotman’s mother, Phyllis, the fire was a frightening experience but the loses were material. “I’m just happy we’re all safe,” she said. For Trotman, as he started to say at the gathering, and later on Facebook: “I can say for once I was completely speechless. The strong love and support from the local businesses, communities and public safety agencies in Warren County was really shown today. I just wanted to express a very special thank you to everyone who has reached out and assisted us and is continuing to during this hard time. I know I didn’t show it earlier but the tears have been in my eyes since and it just finally came out. Once again, thank you for all that everyone is doing, it really means a lot. We really, really appreciate every part of it.”
