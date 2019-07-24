Warren County Animal Ark and Warrenton Animal Clinic are partnering to offer the “Fix Your Pit” spay/neuter program free of charge to Warren County residents through Sept. 30.
The program was made possible through a grant from Community Partnership for Pets in conjunction with Warrenton Animal Clinic. Established in 2015 in Henderson County, Community Partnership for Pets, Inc. partners with animal shelters and other resources to reduce the number of animals entering the state’s shelters.
Warren County Animal Control Director Dani Bowen said that the Fix Your Pit program was developed because pit bulls are among the dog breeds most likely to end up in shelters. She said that people with pit bull or pit bull mix puppies can find it difficult to find homes for them due to their reputation for being aggressive, meaning a greater likelihood that the puppies will be surrendered to animal shelters.
“We wanted to do something,” Bowen said.
Dr. Amy O’Malley of Warrenton Animal Clinic said that pit bulls gained their bad reputation largely due to fear.
“Pit bulls are a commonly abused breed because public opinion tends to fear they will be aggressive, or because people want them to be aggressive,” she said. “When raised responsibly, they are wonderful, loving pets.”
O’Malley blames irresponsible breeding for many of the problems associated with the breed.
“However, irresponsible breeding leads to a high risk of surrender to shelters or poor homing situations where the dogs may develop behavioral problems influenced by lack of proper care, training and socialization,” she said. “This continues to damage their reputation in the public eye and sends even more of them to shelters.”
Warren County Animal Ark and Warrenton Animal Clinic offer the Fix Your Pit program in an attempt to break this cycle and to allow Warren County pet owners to have their pit bulls or pit bull mixes spayed or neutered to help both pet and pet owner.
To participate, call Warrenton Animal Clinic at 252-257-0737 to schedule an appointment. O’Malley encourages pet owners to call soon to reserve a spot because the clinic is booked for surgeries several weeks in advance.
She said that surgery patients will be assigned a morning drop-off time and will be ready to return home during the afternoon of the same day. After surgery, patients need a clean and dry area to recover at home for approximately seven days.
Bowen noted that surgery services include rabies and distemper/parvo vaccinations.
She urges local pet owners to take advantage of the program for their pit bulls or pit bull mixes.
“Unfortunately, pit bulls sometimes have to be euthanized,” Bowen said. “(The program) is an opportunity to have a healthier, happier pet, and you won’t have unwanted puppies.”
