Warren County citizens will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 3, to cast their ballots for candidates at the local, state and national level in the 2020 Primary Election.
Voters registered with the Constitution, Democratic, Green, Libertarian and Republican parties will receive ballots for their political party. According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, unaffiliated voters may request a Democratic, Libertarian or Republican ballot. However, they cannot request Constitution or Green party ballots because those parties conduct closed primaries.
The state board of elections indicated that registered voters who are 17 now, but who will be 18 by Nov. 3, the date of the General Election, are eligible to vote in the primary.
Early voting and absentee ballots
Early voting for the Primary Election will continue through Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Warren County Board of Elections in Warrenton.
Hours will be 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.
Warren County residents who are not registered to vote may do so during early voting, with documentation of their identity and residence, and will be able to cast ballots at that time.
Warren County Board of Elections Director Debbie Formyduval told the newspaper that, as of early afternoon on Tuesday, 909 county residents had cast ballots during the early voting period. Precincts with the most participation so far are the following: West Warrenton, 183; East Warrenton, 134; Fishing Creek, 81; and Nutbush, 70.
Formyduval added that 17 citizens had registered to vote during the early voting period, down from 54 in 2016, the year of the last presidential election.
Just as the time to participate in early voting is winding down, citizens who are voting by absentee ballot have just a few more days to cast their votes. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Warren County Board of Elections Office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.
Election Day polling places
The following locations will serve as polling places on March 3, Election Day:
River: Warren County Rescue Squad, 672 Enterprise Rd., Littleton
Sixpound: Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department: 1168 Churchill Rd., Macon
Hawtree: Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department: 1720 U.S. Hwy. 1, North, Norlina (Wise community)
Smith Creek: Zion United Methodist Church, 143 Zion Church Rd., Norlina (Oine community)
Nutbush: Soul City Volunteer Fire Department, 103 Crescent Dr., Norlina (Soul City community)
Sandy Creek: Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department, 2350 U.S. Hwy. 401 South, Warrenton (Afton-Elberon community)
Shocco: Jerusalem Baptist Church: 904 Lickskillet Rd., Warrenton (Lickskillet community)
Fishing Creek: Arcola Volunteer Fire Department, 2181 NC Hwy. 43, Warrenton (Arcola community)
Judkins: Vaughan Elementary School, 2936 U.S. Hwy. 158 East, Macon (Vaughan community)
West Warrenton: Warren County Senior Center, 435 W. Franklin St., Warrenton
Fork: Inez Volunteer Fire Department, 2588 NC Hwy. 58, Warrenton (Inez community)
Roanoke: Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, 790 Lizard Creek Rd., Littleton
Norlina: Norlina Volunteer Fire Department (annex building), 103 Center St., Norlina
East Warrenton: Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department, 224 S. Main St., Warrenton
According to the state board of elections, voters may have cellphones or other electronic devices with them at the polling place. However, it is illegal to photograph a ballot. Voters are also prohibited from communicating by voice, text, email or other means by electronic device while in the act of voting.
Candidates
Some candidates whose names appear on the ballots suspended their campaigns after ballots were approved, and their names could not be removed.
Democratic partisan offices
Presidential preference: Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar
US Senate: Erica D. Smith, Steve Swenson, Cal Cunningham, Trevor M. Fuller, Atul Goel
NC Governor: Ernest T. Reeves, Roy Cooper
NC Lieutenant Governor: Allen Thomas, Bill Toole, Terry Van Duyn, Chaz Beasley, Yvonne Lewis Holley, Ron Newton
NC Auditor: Luis A. Toledo, Beth A. Wood
NC Commissioner of Agriculture: Walter Smith, Jenna Wadsworth, Donovan Alexander Watson
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction: Keith A. Sutton, James Barrett, Constance (Lav) Johnson, Michael Maher, Jen Mangrum
NC Treasurer: Dimple Ajmera, Ronnie Chatterji, Matt Leatherman
Warren County Board of Commissioners District 1: Jennifer Jordan Pierce, Stanley C. Jones, Jr.
Warren County Board of Commissioners District 5: Walter E. Powell, Al Cooper, Jr.
Warren County Register of Deeds: Yvonne Alston, Emily Y. Newell
Republican partisan offices
Presidential preference: Donald J. Trump, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld
US Senate: Thom Tillis, Paul Wright, Larry Holmquist, Sharon Y. Hudson
U.S. House of Representatives District 1: Sandy Smith, Ethan Baca, Jim Glisson, Michele Nix
NC Governor: Dan Forest, Holly Grange
NC Lieutenant Governor: John L. Ritter, Mark Robinson, Scott Stone, Andy Wells, Buddy Bengal, Deborah Cochran, Renee Ellmers, Greg Gebhardt, Mark Johnson
NC Attorney General: Jim O’Neill, Sam Hayes, Christine Mumma
NC Auditor: Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street, Tim Hoegemeyer
NC Commissioner of Insurance: Ronald Pierce, Mike Causey
NC Commissioner of Labor: Chuck Stanley, Josh Dobson, Pearl Burris Floyd
NC Secretary of State: E.C. Sykes, Chad Brown, Michael LaPaglia
NC Superintendent of Public Instruction: Catherine Truitt, Craig Horn
Constitution Party partisan office
Presidential preference: Don Blankenship, Charles Kraut
Green Party partisan office
Presidential preference: Howie Hawkins
Libertarian Party partisan office
Presidential preference: James Orlando Ogle, Steve Richey, Kim Ruff, Vermin Supreme, Arvin Vohra, Max Abramson, Ken Armstrong, Dan Behrman, Kenneth Blevins, Souraya Faas, Erik Gerhardt, Jedidiah Hill, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen, Adam Kokesh, John McAfee
Nonpartisan offices
All ballots will include Warren County school board offices, which are nonpartisan.
Board of Education District 3: Roberta S. Scott, Joyce Brothers Long
Board of Education District 5: Jennifer D. Sims, Barbara Brayboy
For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections by calling 252-257-2114 or by visiting the office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, in the John Graham annex building.
