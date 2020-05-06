Three Warrenton homeowners will get new houses thanks to a $750,000 NC Neighborhood grant obtained by the county seat.
The North Carolina Neighborhood Revital-ization Program offers community housing grants to towns and counties in order to meet needs of low- and moderate-income residents. Funds may be spent on items such as repairs, relocation, substantial rehabilitation and replacement housing, among others.
About a year ago, Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie began the work to apply for grant funding after he learned there was money available to help homeowners. After getting word out about the funding, including an article in The Warren Record that prompted phone calls to Town Hall from interested citizens, Davie said that qualified homeowners were screened and the town applied for the maximum funding, which is the amount received.
In March, the state’s Rural Economic Development Division with the Department of Commerce notified the town of the award.
“This is really going to help our local citizens,” Davie said.
Davie said to qualify for the funding, citizens had to live within the town limits, own their homes and agree to stay in their homes for eight years after the rehab work is complete.
Due to the amount of work needed, three of the homes are slated to be completely torn down and rebuilt from the ground up with a budget of $125,000 each. In addition, the grant funding covers improvements to six other homes.
There is no cost to the town.
The next step is to bid out the work and select contractors.
Davie is responsible for securing millions in grant funding for the town.
“This is real dollars for our citizens for their personal homes,” he said. “Out of all the grants we’ve gotten, this is the one I’m proudest of.”
