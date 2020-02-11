Wednesday, Feb. 12, is the deadline to register for the Warren County Winter Hibernation Pickleball Tournament to be held Feb. 20-22.
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the Warrenton Pickleball Club will hold the tournament at the John Graham Gym, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
Competition is scheduled as follows: men’s doubles, Thursday, Feb. 20; women’s doubles, Friday, Feb. 21; mixed doubles, Saturday, Feb. 22. Matches in the double elimination tournament will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
The registration fee is $15 for the first event and $5 for the second event.
Players will be divided into under 70 and over 70 age groups based upon one’s age as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Applications are available at the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department, and checks should be made out to Warren County Parks and Recreation.
For more information, call Warren County Parks and Recreation at 252-257-2272.
Parks and recreation will provide snacks and lunch for players each day.
Players will be awarded for first- and second-place in each division.
