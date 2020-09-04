U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will extend several flexibilities through as late as Dec. 31, 2020. The flexibilities allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the fall months.
The move will help ensure — no matter what the situation is on the ground — children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) is extending a suite of nationwide waivers for the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option through the end of 2020, or until available funding runs out. This includes:
• Allowing SFSP and SSO meals to be served in all areas and at no cost;
• Permitting meals to be served outside of the typically-required group settings and meal times;
• Waiving meal pattern requirements as necessary; and
• Allowing parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children.
Collectively, these flexibilities ensure meal options for children continue to be available under all circumstances.
The summer meal program waiver extensions are based on current data estimations. Over the past six months, partners across the country have stood up nearly 80,000 sites, handing out meals at a higher reimbursement rate than the traditional school year program. USDA has continuously recalculated remaining appropriated funds to determine how far it may be able to provide waivers into the future, as Congress did not authorize enough funding for the entire 2020-21 school year.
Reporting activities are delayed due to states responding to the pandemic; however, based upon the April data currently available, FNS projects that it could offer this extension, contingent on funding, for the remaining months of 2020. USDA will continue to actively monitor this rapidly evolving situation and continue to keep Congress informed of current abilities and limitations.
FNS has been maximizing existing program services and flexibilities to ensure those in need have access to food through 15 federal nutrition assistance programs. To date, USDA has provided more than 3,000 flexibilities. USDA has leveraged new and innovative approaches to feeding kids, including a public-private partnership that provided nearly 40 million meals directly to low-income rural children. For more information, visit fns.usda.gov/coronavirus.
