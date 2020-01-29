Friday, Feb. 7, is the deadline for Warren County’s registered voters to change their party affiliation before the March 3 Primary Election.
Citizens may check their voter registration information on the State Board of Elections’ website at ncsbe.gov or by calling the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
In order to change their party affiliation, registered voters must complete a new voter registration form. Citizens may request a form at the board of elections office, John Graham Annex Building, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton; or may call the board of elections office to have a form mailed to them. Forms may also be downloaded from the Warren County Board of Elections website at warrencountync.com/430/elections or completed through the State Board of Elections’ website.
Completed voter registration forms must be received by the Warren County Board of Elections no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 7.
For more information, call the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
