The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Anthony Matthew Allen, 33, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Allen, a resident of Hyco Street, Norlina, was described as a black man, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at Food Lion, 1100-200 Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh, wearing a white V-neck short-sleeved shirt with black stripes and a blue du-rag. His direction of travel and possible destination are unknown.
The Norlina Police Department indicated that Allen left Norlina on July 16 to visit relatives in Garner. Family members last saw him via video chat outside the Raleigh Blvd., Raleigh, Food Lion Sunday evening. A screenshot provided to the police department is attached.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer N. Bartholomew at the Norlina Police Department, 252-456-3401.
