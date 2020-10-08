It has been just nine years since Susan Harris opened her first Quilt Lizzy location, on Warrenton’s East Market Street, with the slogan “We finish your quilts.” She now operates a main retail business on East Macon Street in Warrenton and a service center/showroom on South Main Street.
And, after receiving multiple awards, she is working to expand her business once again, this time to Ayden in Pitt County.
In 2017, Harris became one of the first quilt shop owners in the country to franchise, with a store in Jacksonville. Quilt Lizzy also has a company-owned location in Wake Forest.
Since opening, the business has received a number of honors including 2014 Warren County Small Business of the Year, runner-up for the 2017 North Carolina Small Business of the Year award, and being featured in Quilt Sampler magazine.
In the years since then, Harris has not slowed down. She hasn’t had time. In February, Harris went to Utah to become a KimberBell fabric dealer and learned that Quilt Lizzy is one of only two quilt shops in the country that has franchised. The other is in Logan, Utah.
Harris noted last week that Quilt Lizzy has picked up a number of brands over the years. Today, she offers such machinery as Brother, Handi Quilter, Janome and Baby Lock.
Her staff has also grown to include sewing machine repair specialists and longarm quilting machine specialists.
Harris saw what she called a robust start to business for this year. In March, Quilt Lizzy held an event which drew a full house and many machines sold. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On March 17, the country shut down,” Harris said.
She arranged for all business phone numbers to be forwarded to her cellphone, but was uncertain about what would happen to her business.
Then people began making face masks. They pulled out sewing machines they had not used in years and found that they needed oiling and other tune-up work. Harris established curbside pickup service one day each week for dropping off sewing machines for repair. Demand was so great that she had to expand to offer appointments twice a week.
Online orders for fabric, machines and more increased considerably. Harris said that Quilt Lizzy has shipped to every state except Alaska and Hawaii. Most orders go to Texas, Florida, New York and California.
Quilt Lizzy fully reopened on May 12, and the locations in Warrenton, Wake Forest and Jacksonville have seen a booming business. Harris said that people routinely drive 100 miles to her stores. Customers stop by when traveling between New York and Florida.
“People say we have what they want,” she said. “People say we have the best selection of fabrics they can find anywhere.”
Online sales have diminished since the physical stores have reopened, but Harris continues to fill orders from across the country. Orders have been shipped to Sacramento, Calif.; Lakeland, Fla.; Jamestown, N.C.; Mount Vernon, Iowa; Baton Rouge, La.; Fairmont, W.Va.; Monahans, Texas; and Tulsa, Okla., among the locations. Harris includes five yards of elastic with every order for people who are making face masks.
She conducts one-on-one or one-on-two training for machinery and embroidery, but has planned classes for November and December, depending upon government regulations related to COVID-19. Harris may hold a children’s camp over the holidays.
Now in the works is a 9,000-square-foot building in Ayden which will feature a lower level quilt store and large classroom upstairs. As is the case with her other locations, Harris will renovate an older building to give it new life.
“This will be my largest store,” she said.
Harris is happy to be expanding to eastern North County to Warrenton for their quilting and sewing needs.
Harris credits offering a range of products, having a great staff and providing good customer service as a multi-ingredient recipe for success.
She is both excited and humbled by Quilt Lizzy’s growth over nine years.
“”None of this would have happened without the Warrenton store,” she said. “We have a loyal following and repeat customers.”
And what about Quilt Lizzy’s motto? Harris said that having quilts finished remains a popular service.
“People still send in quilts from all over to be finished,” she said.
Quilt Lizzy’s retail store in Warrenton is located at 110 E. Macon St. All stores are open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Call 252-257-7177 or 252-257-3800 for retail information, and 252-257-4800 for service. More information is available on quiltlizzy.com and on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.